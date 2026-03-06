Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 34,468 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June $ZJUN

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June (BATS:ZJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 1.94% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,514,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF (ZJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

