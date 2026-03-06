Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approval for TECVAYLI® (teclistamab) in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma expands J&J’s label into earlier lines of therapy, with Phase 3 data showing significant progression‑free and overall survival benefits — a potential new standard of care and meaningful long‑term revenue upside for the oncology portfolio. PR Newswire: TECVAYLI + DARZALEX approval Reuters: FDA approves JNJ blood cancer drug
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals upside potential acknowledged by analysts, yet the maintained rating tempers immediate buy-side enthusiasm. Benzinga / TickerReport: JPMorgan price target
- Neutral Sentiment: J&J launched a direct‑to‑consumer website to sell certain drugs to uninsured or out‑of‑pocket U.S. patients — a strategic move to improve access and potentially capture incremental retail revenue, though initial impact on top line is uncertain. Reuters: direct-to-consumer site
- Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline progress: J&J is advancing nipocalimab (Fast Track for SLE) with Phase 3 underway — positive R&D momentum that supports future growth, offset by competing legal/claim disputes noted in coverage. Yahoo Finance: nipocalimab progress & legal challenge
- Negative Sentiment: Two J&J units agreed to pay $65 million to settle a Tracleer antitrust class action alleging overcharges — a direct legal expense and reminder of ongoing litigation risks, though the amount is modest versus J&J’s market cap. Reuters: $65M Tracleer settlement
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes J&J shares declined more than the broader market during the session, reflecting that investors are weighing legal/settlement headlines and profit‑taking despite the positive FDA news. Zacks: JNJ declines more than market
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $239.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
