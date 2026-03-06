Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $239.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

