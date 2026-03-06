Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.28 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
