Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of COLL stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.67. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.