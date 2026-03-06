Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 167 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $26,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,461.25. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.51. 536,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

