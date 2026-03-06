Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $66,051.81 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 5,357 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $66,051.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,130,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,119.40. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $155,821.20.

On Monday, December 8th, Mary Powell sold 2,890 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $51,442.00.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,628 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

