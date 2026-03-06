Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells 1,072 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Effie Silva sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $45,324.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,100.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.4%

FDP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 241,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,191. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Fresh Del Monte Produce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (annualized $1.20, ~2.8% yield) with record/ex-dividend dates in early March — supports income-oriented holders and provides a near-term cash return to shareholders. Dividend & company update

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (annualized $1.20, ~2.8% yield) with record/ex-dividend dates in early March — supports income-oriented holders and provides a near-term cash return to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst moves have turned more favorable (Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings upgraded FDP to Buy), which can support demand from retail and institutional buyers. Analyst upgrades

Recent analyst moves have turned more favorable (Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings upgraded FDP to Buy), which can support demand from retail and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: EPS materially beat consensus ($0.70 vs. $0.28) but revenue slightly missed estimates ($968.2M vs. ~$1.01B). The EPS beat is positive for profitability metrics, but the revenue shortfall and modest year-over-year growth make the release a mixed signal. Earnings summary

Quarterly results: EPS materially beat consensus ($0.70 vs. $0.28) but revenue slightly missed estimates ($968.2M vs. ~$1.01B). The EPS beat is positive for profitability metrics, but the revenue shortfall and modest year-over-year growth make the release a mixed signal. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (roughly 65%) with several large funds reported adding to or trimming positions in recent quarters — signals steady professional interest but not an immediate directional catalyst. Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership remains high (roughly 65%) with several large funds reported adding to or trimming positions in recent quarters — signals steady professional interest but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported across multiple senior executives (COO, CFO and several SVPs) on March 3–4 — sizable transactions include thousands of shares sold at ~\$42.28–\$42.50 and notable percentage reductions in some officers’ holdings. Heavy insider selling can signal caution from management or simply portfolio diversification/liquidity needs, but markets often view clustered officer sales as a near-term negative. Insider selling report

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 562,356 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,889.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

