Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $260,586.90 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $260,586.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,639.45. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $191.80 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Glj Research downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

