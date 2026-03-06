Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $260,586.90 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $260,586.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,639.45. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Solar Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of FSLR stock opened at $191.80 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: First Solar expanded U.S. manufacturing with a new Louisiana factory and plans for a South Carolina facility, which supports long‑term revenue and “on‑shoring” narratives that investors prize. First Solar expands US manufacturing
- Positive Sentiment: Certain analysts remain constructive: Argus and a subset of sell‑side coverage continue to carry buy/positive stances (albeit with trimmed targets), which can limit downside if fundamentals stabilize. Argus adjusts price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Barclays cut price targets (to $230 and $228) but largely kept constructive ratings, signaling expectations for longer‑term upside while acknowledging near‑term margin/pricing pressure. Morgan Stanley cuts price target Barclays lowers price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and flow data show elevated activity but are mixed in signal — useful for short‑term traders but not definitive for fundamentals. Options trends
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed EPS estimates and management issued weak 2026 sales guidance — this is the proximate driver of recent selling pressure and analyst target cuts. Earnings and guidance coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: CEO, CFO, CTO and multiple senior executives sold sizable blocks on March 3–4 (~$196 price area). Heavy insider disposals are being read as a negative sentiment signal and add selling pressure. Widmar Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into First Solar, adding legal and reputational risk that can further weigh on sentiment while inquiries proceed. Pomerantz investor alert
- Negative Sentiment: Several shops (Freedom Capital, GLJ Research and others) downgraded or trimmed targets after the quarter and guidance, amplifying near‑term negative momentum. Freedom Capital downgrade
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
