Insider Selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF) SVP Sells $291,425.76 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $291,425.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,052.72. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.06. 8,203,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,048. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

