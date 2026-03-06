Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director Buys $168,150.00 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann purchased 19,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $168,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,051,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,805,323.65. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $137,256.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 13,710 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $118,454.40.

On Monday, February 23rd, David Henry Hoffmann bought 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $135,432.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $82,786.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00.

On Friday, February 13th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 6,099 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $43,729.83.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

