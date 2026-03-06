InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InPlay Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.5%

TSE IPO traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$469.07 million, a PE ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.92. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.54 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.01.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.