Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $45.54. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 41,221 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Infineon Technologies Stock Down 6.7%
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
