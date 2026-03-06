Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $45.54. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 41,221 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 6.7%

The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

