Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Insider Scott Ryall Acquires 60,000 Shares

Infigen Energy Limited (ASX:IFN – Get Free Report) insider Scott Ryall bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$21,300.00.

Infigen Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Infigen Energy alerts:

Infigen Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Infigen Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Infigen Energy Company Profile

As of October 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Iberdrola Renewables Australia Pty Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infigen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infigen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.