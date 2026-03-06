Impala Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,000 Halliburton Company $HAL

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Halliburton accounts for about 1.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 111.9% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,538,550. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,148 shares of company stock worth $11,199,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

