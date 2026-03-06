Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%.

Immatics Stock Performance

IMTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 89,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,037. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Immatics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Get Immatics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immatics by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.