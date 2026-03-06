IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Fabrinet $FN

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 86.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.25.

Fabrinet stock opened at $544.60 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $632.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.55 and its 200-day moving average is $436.09. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

