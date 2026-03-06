Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.58 and last traded at GBX 109.66, with a volume of 4504516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated confidence that housing market conditions will recover over time, which supports medium‑term demand for bricks — this provides some upside visibility if the recovery materialises. Ibstock confident of market recovery but flags margin headwind in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.70 and published its conference call/slides for investors — useful for digging into segment trends and management commentary. Ibstock earnings release and call
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary note the market still shows few signs of a near‑term recovery, underscoring that any improvement may be gradual rather than immediate. Ibstock earnings dip as market shows few signs of recovery
- Negative Sentiment: Reported profits fell sharply year‑on‑year, with several outlets calling out a material slump in earnings — that deterioration reduces near‑term cash generation and investor confidence. Ibstock profits slump as brickmaker faces tougher construction market
- Negative Sentiment: The company took a £19m exceptional charge, which drove reported profits down almost 100% in the period — one‑offs and accounting items have amplified the headline fall. Ibstock profits dive almost 100% amid £19m exceptional charge
- Negative Sentiment: Management and analysts pointed to a softer 2026 outlook (margin headwinds and tougher trading) which triggered investor selling as expectations for near‑term earnings were reduced. Ibstock slides after full-year results point to softer 2026 outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Technically, the stock has moved below its 50‑day moving average, which can trigger additional short‑term selling from momentum/technical traders. Ibstock Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average
Several research firms have recently commented on IBST. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.
Ibstock Stock Down 4.1%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.
