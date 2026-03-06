Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.58 and last traded at GBX 109.66, with a volume of 4504516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBST. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

