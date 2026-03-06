Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $460.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, reaching $427.77. The stock had a trading volume of 138,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $177.42 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

