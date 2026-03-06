Heron Bay Capital Management Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.6%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Enphase Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

