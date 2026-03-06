Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 815 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 3.4% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 252.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.84.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $653.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $663.60 and its 200 day moving average is $582.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

