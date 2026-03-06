Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 1.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 4.4% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at $11,901,450. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,625,376.46. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.59 and a 200 day moving average of $565.53. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $626.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.78.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

