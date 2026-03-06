Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

