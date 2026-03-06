Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.39.

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Headwater Exploration from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HWX traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.36. 1,004,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

