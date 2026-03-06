Head-To-Head Contrast: Nextdoor (NXDR) and Its Rivals

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nextdoor to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -65.22% -919.72% -68.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $257.65 million -$54.20 million -11.32 Nextdoor Competitors $280.92 million -$87.54 million 17.73

This table compares Nextdoor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextdoor’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 102 206 231 15 2.29

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 97.61%. Given Nextdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nextdoor rivals beat Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

