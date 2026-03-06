Head to Head Comparison: Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) and Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) and Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperion DeFi and Zelira Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperion DeFi 1 2 2 0 2.20 Zelira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Hyperion DeFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than Zelira Therapeutics.

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and Zelira Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperion DeFi N/A -119.59% -68.88% Zelira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and Zelira Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperion DeFi $345,319.00 72.66 -$49.82 million ($4.04) -0.76 Zelira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zelira Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperion DeFi.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi beats Zelira Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia. It also provides over the counter products, including SprinJene, an oral care product; and RAF FIVE, a dermatology product, as well as Zyraydi, an enhanced distillate capture and dissolution matrix technology. The company was formerly known as Zelda Therapeutics Limited and changed its name to Zelira Therapeutics Limited in December 2019. Zelira Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

