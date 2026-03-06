HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for VIR Q2 Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIR. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of VIR stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $209,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,122,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,673,938.41. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 13,700 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $134,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,483.24. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 177,546 shares of company stock worth $1,522,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Vir Biotechnology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $20 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signalling sizable upside vs. the current quote; that bullish endorsement can support the stock. PT Raised to $20

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $20 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signalling sizable upside vs. the current quote; that bullish endorsement can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially improved near-term EPS forecasts — most notably boosting FY2026 from a prior large loss to an expected ($0.81) and raising Q2 2026 to a positive $0.73 — which suggests they see better revenue/earnings drivers in the nearer term (could be tied to product/partnership dynamics). Analyst Estimates

HC Wainwright materially improved near-term EPS forecasts — most notably boosting FY2026 from a prior large loss to an expected ($0.81) and raising Q2 2026 to a positive $0.73 — which suggests they see better revenue/earnings drivers in the nearer term (could be tied to product/partnership dynamics). Positive Sentiment: Management change: CEO Marianne De Backer was also named President, expanding her responsibilities — a governance/leadership move investors may view positively for execution continuity. CEO Named President

Management change: CEO Marianne De Backer was also named President, expanding her responsibilities — a governance/leadership move investors may view positively for execution continuity. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright tweaked several quarterly estimates across 2026–2030 (many quarters still project losses) — while some quarter-to-quarter revisions are improvements, the company remains unprofitable on Wainwright’s timeline, leaving valuation sensitive to execution and milestone delivery. Full Estimate List

HC Wainwright tweaked several quarterly estimates across 2026–2030 (many quarters still project losses) — while some quarter-to-quarter revisions are improvements, the company remains unprofitable on Wainwright’s timeline, leaving valuation sensitive to execution and milestone delivery. Negative Sentiment: Wainwright trimmed medium-term outlooks for FY2027–FY2029 and reduced FY2028/2029 EPS (e.g., FY2027 to ($1.99) from ($1.90), FY2028 to ($1.65) from ($1.40), FY2029 to ($1.24) from ($1.13)), signalling a weaker longer-term profitability trajectory — this likely offsets some of the positive reaction to the $20 target. Estimate Cuts

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

