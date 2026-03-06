HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Immunome

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunome in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $20.95 on Friday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immunome by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Immunome by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Immunome by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 680,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 46,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $999,986.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 853,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,344,810.50. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $8,330,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,031,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,157,874.94. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,518 shares of company stock worth $1,453,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

