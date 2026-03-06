Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2026

Hansard Global (LON:HSDGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hansard Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

Hansard Global stock opened at GBX 52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. Hansard Global has a 1-year low of GBX 41 and a 1-year high of GBX 55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.25.

About Hansard Global

(Get Free Report)

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers. This strong heritage, coupled with exceptional levels of award-winning service and a focus on innovation through the use of award-winning technology, makes Hansard a compelling proposition in our marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.