Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hansard Global (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hansard Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

Hansard Global stock opened at GBX 52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. Hansard Global has a 1-year low of GBX 41 and a 1-year high of GBX 55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.25.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

About Hansard Global

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers. This strong heritage, coupled with exceptional levels of award-winning service and a focus on innovation through the use of award-winning technology, makes Hansard a compelling proposition in our marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.