Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.2085, but opened at $5.83. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 348 shares.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer specializing in the investment, development and management of premium commercial and residential properties. With a primary focus on Grade A office towers, high-end shopping malls and upscale residential complexes, the company has established a reputation for delivering landmark projects that emphasize architectural quality and tenant experience.
Founded in the late 20th century as a spin-off from Hang Lung Group, Hang Lung Properties listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s and soon thereafter embarked on an expansion into Mainland China.
