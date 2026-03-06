GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Masimo Corporation $MASI

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 91,786.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,912 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masimo by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $175.46 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

