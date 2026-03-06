Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 457,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 163,324 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plan A Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

Further Reading

