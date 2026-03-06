Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Craig Hallum

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.68.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 27.9%

NASDAQ GO opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $622.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

