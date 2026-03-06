Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Craig Hallum

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.68.
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 27.9%
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Grocery Outlet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Operational cash metrics improved year‑over‑year (operating cash flow and cash balance rose), which gives some near‑term liquidity cushion. QuiverQuant Q4 summary
- Positive Sentiment: Grocery Outlet retained Gordon Brothers to market leasehold opportunities as part of its portfolio optimization — a potential source of proceeds and faster footprint rationalization. Gordon Brothers press release
- Neutral Sentiment: Top-line still grew: total revenue was up ~10.7% YoY to about $1.22B and gross profit increased, but same‑store comps weakened — a mixed operational picture. Earnings release
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed estimates (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.21 expected; revenue slightly below consensus) and management reported meaningful operating losses driven by non‑cash impairment and restructuring charges. Zacks earnings coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Large non‑cash charges: management disclosed ~ $113.8M impairment of long‑lived assets, $149.0M goodwill impairment and $45.9M restructuring charges, producing an operating loss and a big swing to net loss — a major driver of investor selling. Earnings release
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was lowered well below Street expectations (EPS guidance of $0.45–$0.55 vs. ~ $0.77 consensus), signaling a slower recovery and pressuring valuation. Guidance slide deck
- Negative Sentiment: Management announced closure of 36 stores tied to the fiscal‑2025 net loss, increasing near‑term execution and comps risk. The Shelby Report
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts cut price targets and downgraded the stock after the report (Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson, Jefferies, Telsey and others), removing buy conviction. Benzinga analyst roundup
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations were announced by law firms (Ademi LLP and Holzer & Holzer), citing potential misstatements about financials and disclosures — a legal overhang that raises uncertainty. Ademi LLP alert Holzer & Holzer alert
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and at‑least one recent insider sale were flagged in filings/third‑party data, adding to downward pressure amid the negative news flow. QuiverQuant institutional data
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.
The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grocery Outlet
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.