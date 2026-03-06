Gregory Seward Sells 3,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Gregory Seward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 113,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,349.90. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $35.68 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the parent of Live Oak Banking Company and Live Oak Bank. The company specializes in small business and commercial lending, offering a suite of financing solutions that includes U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 loans, equipment finance, commercial real estate loans, and industry-specific lending programs. Live Oak Bancshares combines a digital-first banking platform with a team of lending specialists to serve customers across all 50 states.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, Live Oak Bancshares was chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to focus on underserved small business sectors.

