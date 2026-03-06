Gregory Seward Sells 3,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Gregory Seward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 113,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,349.90. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of LOB opened at $35.68 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the parent of Live Oak Banking Company and Live Oak Bank. The company specializes in small business and commercial lending, offering a suite of financing solutions that includes U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 loans, equipment finance, commercial real estate loans, and industry-specific lending programs. Live Oak Bancshares combines a digital-first banking platform with a team of lending specialists to serve customers across all 50 states.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, Live Oak Bancshares was chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to focus on underserved small business sectors.
