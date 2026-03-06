Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) CFO Nick Barzee Purchases 1,280 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Barzee purchased 1,280 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $28,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,926. This trade represents a 39.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.18. 5,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%.The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greene County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 55.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

Featured Articles

