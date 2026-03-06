Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Glanbia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Glanbia Stock Performance

About Glanbia

OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition company headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. The company operates through two principal divisions: Performance Nutrition and Glanbia Nutritionals. Performance Nutrition develops and markets sports and lifestyle nutrition products, including powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Glanbia Nutritionals supplies dairy-based ingredients, specialty cheeses, whey proteins, nutrient premixes and functional food solutions to food, beverage and supplement manufacturers worldwide.

Glanbia was formed in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Food plc and Waterford Foods plc.

