GitLab Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) executives highlighted strong fiscal 2026 results and outlined a multi-pronged plan to improve growth at scale as the company moves beyond $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and deepens its push into AI-driven software development.

Fiscal 2026 milestones and fourth-quarter performance

CEO Bill Staples said fiscal 2026 was “a significant year,” with ARR surpassing $1 billion and free cash flow reaching $220 million, up more than 80% year-over-year with nearly seven percentage points of margin expansion. CFO Jessica Ross said full-year revenue grew 26% to $955 million, while non-GAAP operating margin reached 17%, up about 680 basis points year-over-year.

In the fourth quarter, GitLab reported revenue of $260 million, up 23% year-over-year and 3.5 points above guidance. Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.5%, about five points above guidance. Ross attributed part of the revenue outperformance to approximately $3 million of one-time items tied to favorable foreign exchange and Jihu performance.

Ross said first-order bookings were “healthy,” with strength in Asia-Pacific, while enterprise win rates improved quarter-over-quarter and sales cycles remained consistent. However, the company saw softer performance in the U.S. and noted several large deals that slipped due to customer budget constraints and industry challenges. GitLab also saw only a partial recovery in the public sector following the government reopening, alongside continued weakness among price-sensitive customers.

Additional quarterly metrics shared on the call included:

Dollar-based net retention of 118%, with gross retention “well above 90%” and consistent with historical trends

Total RPO of $1.1 billion, up 20% year-over-year; current RPO of $719.4 million, up 24%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 89%

Adjusted free cash flow of $41.8 million (16% margin) for Q4

$1.3 billion in cash and investments at quarter end

Growth strategy: five execution priorities for FY2027

Staples said management is “not satisfied” with fiscal 2027 revenue growth guidance and is focused on scaling growth. He outlined five strategies GitLab is pursuing to improve growth at scale:

Reaccelerating first orders to fuel long-term expansion

Scaling sales capacity with dedicated leadership and investment

Expanding product packaging to unlock new monetization vectors

Engaging price-sensitive customers with greater value and coverage

Continuing to execute an AI strategy aligned with GitLab’s core platform strengths

On first orders, Staples said the company reversed a long period of deceleration in fiscal 2026, with sales-led first orders reaccelerating in Q2 and product-led growth showing improvement beginning in October. He said GitLab has formed a dedicated first-order sales team with a new global leader and four regional leads, with hiring underway and early deals already closed in Q1.

On go-to-market capacity, Staples said GitLab increased headcount in fiscal 2026 and is entering fiscal 2027 with more capacity than ever, with “a step function increase in ramped capacity” expected around Q3. He also said the company overhauled territory design to improve segment coverage, noting GitLab previously had more accounts than reps could effectively manage and that an earlier upmarket shift left the lower end of the market underserved.

Packaging, price-sensitive customers, and retention dynamics

Staples said customers who consolidate repos and CI on GitLab want to expand usage, but have told the company that pricing is “too coarse-grained.” He said GitLab plans multiple new monetization opportunities each quarter in fiscal 2027, including opt-in, à la carte offerings such as built-in artifact management, software supply chain security, and integrated secrets management. Management expects modest contribution in fiscal 2027, with more meaningful impact anticipated in fiscal 2028 and beyond.

Staples and Ross also addressed performance among price-sensitive customers, which Staples estimated at roughly 20% of ARR and inclusive of SMB weakness GitLab has discussed in recent quarters. The company is responding by adjusting coverage models, investing in onboarding and self-service experiences, and including promotional credits tied to its AI platform. Staples later said GitLab is including Duo Agent Platform credits with “every Premium seat” as part of its plan to improve value for that cohort.

When asked about the decline in net retention despite stronger gross retention, Staples said enterprise cohorts remain healthy, pointing to 18% year-over-year growth in $100,000+ ARR customers (1,456 total) and 26% growth in $1 million+ customers (more than 155). He said pressure is concentrated in the price-sensitive cohort across SMB and parts of mid-market and Premium. Ross said she would expect dollar-based net retention to “trend down slightly before stabilizing,” describing fiscal 2027 as “the year of stabilization.”

AI strategy: Duo Agent Platform and hybrid pricing

Staples positioned GitLab’s AI strategy around GitLab Duo Agent Platform, launched in January, which he described as an orchestration layer for deploying AI agents across the software development lifecycle with shared context, permissions, and security. He said the platform is built on three pillars: workflows, context, and guardrails. Staples also said the launch introduces usage-based pricing alongside GitLab’s seat-based model, designed to scale revenue with “agent work.”

On adoption and revenue timing, Staples and Ross emphasized that fiscal 2027 is focused on converting pilots to production rather than expecting significant near-term revenue contribution. Staples noted that nearly 70% of revenue comes from self-managed customers who need to upgrade to version 18.8 or better to use the platform, and said it typically takes about two quarters for more than 50% of customers to adopt a new release.

In Q&A, Staples described the platform’s pricing as starting with included credits—$12 per Premium seat and $24 per Ultimate seat—followed by on-demand credits billed monthly based on usage at about $1 per credit. He said this creates a usage signal for the sales force and can convert into committed monthly minimums that become ratable subscription revenue. Staples also said GitLab will transition existing Duo Pro and Duo Enterprise contracts toward Duo Agent Platform credits over time, calling the current period a transition given the platform has been in market for seven weeks.

On competitive differentiation in security, Staples argued that AI tools that suggest secure code at authoring time are complementary to GitLab’s role in “certifying” software is ready to ship through enforced policies in pipelines and merge approval rules.

Capital allocation and FY2027 guidance

Ross said GitLab’s board authorized its first share repurchase program of $400 million, which Staples said reflects confidence in the company’s fundamentals and growth plan. Ross outlined a capital allocation framework prioritizing investment in growth initiatives, maintaining balance sheet resilience, and using repurchases to drive shareholder value and manage dilution.

For guidance, Ross said fiscal 2027 assumptions reflect the company’s ratable revenue model and the fact that bookings growth has not scaled with revenue growth over the past three years. She also cited approximately 300 basis points of non-recurring growth tailwinds in fiscal 2026 that are not embedded in fiscal 2027 guidance, including a prior Premium price increase, favorable FX, and certain contract clauses.

GitLab guided for first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $253 million to $255 million (about 18% to 19% year-over-year growth) and non-GAAP operating income of $32 million to $34 million. For the full year, the company guided to revenue of $1.099 billion to $1.118 billion (about 15% to 17% growth) and non-GAAP operating income of $129 million to $137 million. Ross also guided to full-year gross margin of 85% to 87%, down from 89% in fiscal 2026, reflecting a mix shift toward SaaS, Dedicated, and Duo Agent Platform with different cost structures.

Ross said the initial margin outlook reflects a mix-driven step-down and deliberate investments in rebuilding go-to-market capacity and accelerating Duo Agent Platform and security innovation. She also said GitLab expects about $15 million of Jihu-related expenses in fiscal 2027, compared with $13 million in fiscal 2026, reiterating that the company’s goal remains to deconsolidate Jihu, though timing is uncertain.

