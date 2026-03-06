Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 141,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 225,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Giga Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Giga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.