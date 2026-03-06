Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 437,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 190,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Gensource Potash Stock Up 17.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market cap of C$74.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. Gensource Potash Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

