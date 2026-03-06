Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Genius Sports by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 781,411 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 351.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 756,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,006,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,591 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 341.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,330,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Genius Sports

Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong underlying growth — Q4 revenue was $240.5M (vs. $234.9M consensus) and management highlighted ~37% YoY revenue growth and a reported EBITDA jump, supporting upside to long‑term top‑line momentum. Revenue and EBITDA story

Revenue beat and strong underlying growth — Q4 revenue was $240.5M (vs. $234.9M consensus) and management highlighted ~37% YoY revenue growth and a reported EBITDA jump, supporting upside to long‑term top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain largely constructive despite cuts — several firms trimmed price targets but retained Buy/Outperform/Overweight ratings, signalling continued institutional conviction in the recovery story. Analyst reactions

Analysts remain largely constructive despite cuts — several firms trimmed price targets but retained Buy/Outperform/Overweight ratings, signalling continued institutional conviction in the recovery story. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for due diligence — investors can review the transcript and slide deck for segment details, contract updates and margin outlook. Earnings transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for due diligence — investors can review the transcript and slide deck for segment details, contract updates and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance slightly above consensus but EPS guidance was unclear — management guided revenue of $810–$820M (consensus ~$804.7M) but did not provide clear EPS guidance, leaving earnings visibility limited. Guidance and press release

FY‑2026 revenue guidance slightly above consensus but EPS guidance was unclear — management guided revenue of $810–$820M (consensus ~$804.7M) but did not provide clear EPS guidance, leaving earnings visibility limited. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed and shares hit a new 52‑week low — EPS of ($0.08) missed the $0.02 consensus, which spurred intraday selling and pushed the stock to its 52‑week low on heavy volume. That miss, combined with the lack of EPS clarity in guidance, is the primary driver of today’s decline. 52‑week low and earnings miss

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Further Reading

