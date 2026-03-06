Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Genesco updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.900-2.300 EPS.

NYSE:GCO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 164,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,826. The firm has a market cap of $305.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genesco by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: Genesco reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.74 and roughly $800M in revenue, both coming in above consensus — a key driver of the positive market reaction. Read More.

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

