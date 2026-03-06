GAP (NYSE:GAP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $24.11. GAP shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 6,121,373 shares trading hands.

GAP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GAP this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on GAP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

GAP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $107,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 746,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,958.24. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 88,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $2,383,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,764,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,146,384.26. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,971 shares of company stock worth $3,629,264. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of GAP by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Featured Stories

