Financial Survey: SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) vs. Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SunOpta and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta 0.16% 14.91% 3.38% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunOpta and Kerry Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $723.73 million 1.08 -$17.39 million N/A N/A Kerry Group $7.64 billion 1.71 $744.85 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of SunOpta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SunOpta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunOpta and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kerry Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

SunOpta currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given SunOpta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Risk & Volatility

SunOpta has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunOpta beats Kerry Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks. It also offers plant-based ingredients, such as oatbase, oatgold, soybase, hempbase, and soypowders and okara; ready-to-eat fruit snacks made from apple purée and juice concentrate in bar, bit, twist, strip and sandwich formats; cold pressed fruit bars; liquid and powder ingredients utilizing oat, soy and hemp bases; ready-to-eat fruit smoothie and chia bowls topped with frozen fruit; consumer products, which includes protein shakes, teas, broths, and fruit snacks; and liquid and dry ingredients for internal use and for sale to other food and beverage manufacturers. It sells its products through various distribution channels including private label products to retail customers; branded products under co-manufacturing agreements to other branded food companies for their distribution; and its own branded products to retail and foodservice customers. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

