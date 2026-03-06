Financial Contrast: Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fobi AI and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology 3 7 0 0 1.70

Earnings and Valuation

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Fobi AI.

This table compares Fobi AI and DXC Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $2.16 million 3.23 -$8.11 million ($0.03) -0.95 DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.17 $389.00 million $2.33 5.55

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 3.34% 17.56% 4.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Fobi AI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

