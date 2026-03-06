Felix Group (ASX:FLX) Insider George Rolleston Buys 120,000 Shares

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Free Report) insider George Rolleston acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00.
Felix Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Felix Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Felix Group
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Felix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Felix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.