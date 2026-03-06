Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Evogene’s conference call:

Management has sharply refocused Evogene on a single computational engine, , and two target markets — small‑molecule human therapeutics and agricultural chemicals — to concentrate resources and drive long‑term value creation. ChemPass AI is presented as a differentiated generative platform built from a foundation model trained on a 38 billion molecules universe, and Evogene completed a first Google Cloud collaboration (90% design precision) with a second Vertex AI integration underway to automate discovery workflows.

is presented as a differentiated generative platform built from a foundation model trained on a universe, and Evogene completed a first Google Cloud collaboration (90% design precision) with a second Vertex AI integration underway to automate discovery workflows. Management executed significant restructuring and portfolio moves — divesting non‑core assets (Lavie Bio sale, MicroBoost AI), scaling down Biomica and Casterra, and integrating AgPlenus — which cut operating expenses to ~$13.8M in 2025 from ~$22M in 2024 and are expected to sustain lower expense levels.

Management executed significant restructuring and portfolio moves — divesting non‑core assets (Lavie Bio sale, MicroBoost AI), scaling down Biomica and Casterra, and integrating AgPlenus — which cut operating expenses to ~$13.8M in 2025 from ~$22M in 2024 and are expected to sustain lower expense levels. Despite cost cuts and a ~$6.4M gain on the Lavie Bio sale, revenues fell to ~$3.9M in 2025 (down ~$1.7M YoY), Casterra took an inventory impairment of ~$2.2 million, consolidated cash was ~$13 million at year‑end (cash use Q4 ~ $3M) and management says runway is roughly 12–18 months without further transactions, though a Feb‑2026 warrant exercise generated ~$3.4 million gross proceeds.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 169.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

