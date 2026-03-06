EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $219,456.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,592,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,637,955.71. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $90,853.35.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $85,742.82.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $98,802.60.

EVCM opened at $12.13 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,211.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

