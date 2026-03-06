Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Insider Shannon Morris Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Morris sold 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Erasca in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Erasca by 58.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

