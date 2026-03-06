Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crexendo Q1 Earnings

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Crexendo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crexendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXDO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Crexendo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions tailored to businesses of varying sizes. The company’s flagship offering, CXsuite, integrates enterprise-grade voice, video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and contact center functionality into a single platform delivered over the internet. By leveraging hosted infrastructure and a subscription-based model, Crexendo aims to reduce on-premises hardware costs and simplify management for IT teams and resellers.

Crexendo’s product portfolio includes a multi-tenant cloud PBX, SIP trunking, session border controllers and an application programming interface (API) suite that allows partners and customers to embed real-time communications into custom workflows.

