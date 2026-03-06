Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Equinix by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 39.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.

Positive Sentiment: Moody’s upgraded Equinix’s senior unsecured rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook — a credit-quality improvement that should lower perceived funding risk and help borrowing costs over time. Moody’s Upgrade

Equinix raised its quarterly dividend to $5.16 (annualized $20.64), which is supportive for income-focused holders despite a high payout ratio; the raise can buoy demand from yield-seeking investors. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix closed an underwritten offering of $1.5B in senior notes: $700M 4.400% due 2031 and $800M 4.700% due 2033. This boosts liquidity/capital for growth but adds long-term debt — impact depends on how proceeds are deployed. Debt Offering

Equinix closed an underwritten offering of $1.5B in senior notes: $700M 4.400% due 2031 and $800M 4.700% due 2033. This boosts liquidity/capital for growth but adds long-term debt — impact depends on how proceeds are deployed. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for March appears erroneous (zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio). Treat today’s short-interest readings with caution until corrected data are posted.

Short-interest data reported for March appears erroneous (zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio). Treat today’s short-interest readings with caution until corrected data are posted. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chairman Charles Meyers sold 2,716 shares (~$2.6M). Multiple executive sales were reported, which can spook investors despite being potentially routine tax/planned sales. Insider Sale Filing Analysis of Insider Sales

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $953.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $848.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $806.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total transaction of $2,621,347.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,099.10. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,391.75. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,602 shares of company stock worth $11,369,645 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

