EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.8125.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 361,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $222.53. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

